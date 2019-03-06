Browns release linebacker Jamie Collins

Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – As expected, the Browns have moved on from linebacker Jamie Collins.

The team released Collins on Wednesday.

“We want to thank Jamie for his contributions to the Cleveland Browns,” general manager John Dorsey said in a statement released by the team. “These types of decisions are never easy. Jamie is a respected veteran player in this league and we wish him the best as he continues his career.”

Collins tweeted a thank you and goodbye Wednesday afternoon.

Thanks for everything @Browns -- — Jamie Collins (@j_collins91) March 6, 2019

The Browns acquired Collins, who made 30 starts for the Browns and was seen by former EVP Sashi Brown as one of the cornerstones for the franchise moving forward, in 2016 from New England for a third-round pick.

The team gave him a four-year, $50 million contract extension but he did not play up to expectations.

“There was some inconsistencies. You don’t know what leads to it. He may have been nicked,” Dorsey said last Thursday.

In 2.5 seasons with the Browns Collins totaled 204 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 14 QB hits, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Collins, who was entering year three of the extension, had already been paid the entirety of the $26.5 million of the guarantees within it.

Dorsey met with Collins’ agent Bus Cook at the Combine in Indianapolis.

The Browns save $9.5 million in cap space, incurring a $2.5 million cap charge instead of the $11.75 million charge they were in line for in 2019.

Dorsey would like to add more speed and athleticism to the linebacking corps this offseason, meaning the release of Collins could be the beginning of an overhaul.