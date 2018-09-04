Browns set 53-man roster for Week 1 of 2018 season

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – John Dorsey capped a busy weekend by making 5 waiver claims Sunday and he released a total of 42 players dating back to Friday.

The Hard Knocks stars - Brogan Roback, Nate Orchard, Carl Nassib and Devon Cajuste - are gone. The hometown hero – Jamie Meder, whose blocked field goal on Christmas eve 2016 has revented a 35-game losing streak – is gone too.

Since taking over as GM on Dec. 7, 2017, Dorsey effectually blew up a roster that couldn't win a game last season – 31 of the 53 that made the team are new to the Browns in 2018. Not including the specialists, only 19 offensive and defensive players survived. That’s 58 percent of the roster flipped.

From Sashi Brown’s 14-member 2016 draft class, just 5 players remain – and only 1 from the 5 picks that came in the top-93 of the class.

Dorsey’s roster reconstruction looks like this: 3 specialists, 25 offensive players – 3 quarterbacks, 3 running backs, 6 receivers, 4 tight ends and 9 offensive linemen – and 25 defensive players – 9 defensive linemen, 6 linebackers and 10 defensive backs.

Here’s a look at what the Browns depth chart likely looks like entering the first week of the regular season as they begin preparations for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

OFFENSE

WR: Jarvis Landry, Josh Gordon, Damion Ratley

TE: David Njoku, Seth DeValve

LT: Joel Bitonio, Greg Robinson, Desmond Harrison

LG: Austin Corbett, Earl Watford

C: JC Tretter, Aaron Neary

RG: Kevin Zeitler

RT: Chris Hubbard

TE: Darren Fells, Orson Charles

WR: Antonio Callaway, Rashard Higgins, Derek Willies

QB: Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield, Drew Stanton.

RB: Carlos Hyde, Nick Chubb, Duke Johnson

DEFENSE

DE: Myles Garrett, Chris Smith

DT: Larry Ogunjobi, Devaroe Lawrence

DT: Trevon Coley, Carl Davis

DE: Emmanuel Ogbah, Chad Thomas, Ifeadi Odenigbo

WILL: Christian Kirksey, Genard Avery, James Burgess Jr.

MIKE: Joe Schobert, Tanner Vallejo

SAM: Jamie Collins, Sr.

CB: Denzel Ward, E.J. Gaines, Tavierre Thomas

CB: Terrance Mitchell, T.J. Carrie, Denzel Rice

S: Damarious Randall, Briean Boddy-Calhoun

S: Jabrill Peppers, Derrick Kindred

SPECIAL TEAMS

LS: Charley Hughlett

K: Zane Gonzalez

P: Britton Colquitt.

The Brows will announce their 10-man practice squad Monday.