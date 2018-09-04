Browns set 53-man roster for Week 1 of 2018 season
A look at what the depth chart looks like following cuts
Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – John Dorsey capped a busy weekend by making 5 waiver claims Sunday and he released a total of 42 players dating back to Friday.
The Hard Knocks stars - Brogan Roback, Nate Orchard, Carl Nassib and Devon Cajuste - are gone. The hometown hero – Jamie Meder, whose blocked field goal on Christmas eve 2016 has revented a 35-game losing streak – is gone too.
Since taking over as GM on Dec. 7, 2017, Dorsey effectually blew up a roster that couldn't win a game last season – 31 of the 53 that made the team are new to the Browns in 2018. Not including the specialists, only 19 offensive and defensive players survived. That’s 58 percent of the roster flipped.
From Sashi Brown’s 14-member 2016 draft class, just 5 players remain – and only 1 from the 5 picks that came in the top-93 of the class.
Dorsey’s roster reconstruction looks like this: 3 specialists, 25 offensive players – 3 quarterbacks, 3 running backs, 6 receivers, 4 tight ends and 9 offensive linemen – and 25 defensive players – 9 defensive linemen, 6 linebackers and 10 defensive backs.
Here’s a look at what the Browns depth chart likely looks like entering the first week of the regular season as they begin preparations for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
OFFENSE
WR: Jarvis Landry, Josh Gordon, Damion Ratley
TE: David Njoku, Seth DeValve
LT: Joel Bitonio, Greg Robinson, Desmond Harrison
LG: Austin Corbett, Earl Watford
C: JC Tretter, Aaron Neary
RG: Kevin Zeitler
RT: Chris Hubbard
TE: Darren Fells, Orson Charles
WR: Antonio Callaway, Rashard Higgins, Derek Willies
QB: Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield, Drew Stanton.
RB: Carlos Hyde, Nick Chubb, Duke Johnson
DEFENSE
DE: Myles Garrett, Chris Smith
DT: Larry Ogunjobi, Devaroe Lawrence
DT: Trevon Coley, Carl Davis
DE: Emmanuel Ogbah, Chad Thomas, Ifeadi Odenigbo
WILL: Christian Kirksey, Genard Avery, James Burgess Jr.
MIKE: Joe Schobert, Tanner Vallejo
SAM: Jamie Collins, Sr.
CB: Denzel Ward, E.J. Gaines, Tavierre Thomas
CB: Terrance Mitchell, T.J. Carrie, Denzel Rice
S: Damarious Randall, Briean Boddy-Calhoun
S: Jabrill Peppers, Derrick Kindred
SPECIAL TEAMS
LS: Charley Hughlett
K: Zane Gonzalez
P: Britton Colquitt.
The Brows will announce their 10-man practice squad Monday.