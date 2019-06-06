Browns minicamp notes: Defense wins Day 2

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – On Tuesday head coach Freddie Kitchens playfully complained no one wanted to talk about the Browns’ defense.

Following Wednesday’s practice, that was all there was to talk about.

Second-round pick Greedy Williams provided the highlight of the afternoon when he jumped in front of a Baker Mayfield pass at the 40 on the far sideline during a two-minute drill and picked it off for a would-be pick six.

The throw was intended for receiver Antonio Callaway. Instead Williams, who is starting to settle in and play with instinct, got to high step his way the other way.

“He made a play today,” Kitchens said. “If we had an out-and-up play called, he would have been in trouble. He is learning his keys and things like that to look at and he is making some improvements. That is what we are looking for.”

It was the second interception of the day for the No. 46 overall pick in the draft of Mayfield.

“Greedy is getting better every day in everything he does,” Kitchens said. “As far as what he is looking at, a lot of people don’t realize that the game even outside at the corner position is played with your feet and your eyes. He is getting better in both of those areas.”

The secondary definitely won the day.

Earlier during another 11-on-11 series on a play from the 10, Mayfield dropped back to throw, but with no one open, he was forced to tuck it and carry it to the endzone after evading Myles Garrett at the five. No contact rules prevented Garrett from knocking the quarterback into next week, so six got to jog in for six.

Hands-on approach – Cornerback Denzel Ward is doing all he can to give Odell Beckham Jr. a run for his money and vice versa in practice.

Ward, selected to the Pro Bowl last year as a rookie, broke up a Mayfield attempt to Beckham drawing jeers and cheers from teammates.

“We talk a lot about this offense but this defense is something special,” Beckham said.

Upon further video and still photographic review, Ward could’ve and should’ve been called for holding not once, but twice after getting a handful of No. 13’s jersey on the play.

“I personally think that he's going to be a top, top corner,” Beckham said. “From what I've seen, we're going to go at it every single day, and we're going to get better. That's what me and him talk about when we [have conversations]. I tell him, 'If you have any questions, anything, you come ask me.' I'm going to do the same. I'm going to walk up to you and be like, 'What did you see on the route?' What made you do this? That's how you get better.

“The quote iron sharpens iron or whatever you want to call it. All I've known is ever to compete, so there's never no hard feelings if we're getting grabby. He might get grabby one play. I might push off the next play. It's about competing. That's what's going to happen.”

Jukebox hero – Myles Garrett did not like the stretching playlist Wednesday.

When a Hank Williams Jr. song followed Ozzie Osbourne’s ‘Mama I'm Coming Home’ Garrett jogged over and turned off the music.

While many were amused, Kitchens, who may have been responsible for the selections (he declined to say if he was), might not have been. Kitchens was asked if it was OK that Garrett killed the audio after practice to which he responded, “It is not.”

Quick Change – After starting the day wearing a pair of white cleats with his initials O in purple, B in blue and J in neon green on the sides with a pink band around the toes and No. 13 on the instep, Beckham switched to a pair of all gold shoes.

Many offensive skill players also changed out their visors after starting the day wearing darker ones, but with practice indoors, they found out that they weren’t much help.

Positional updates – Eric Kush served as the starting right guard while Austin Corbett, who took the reps with the ones Tuesday, was with the second team as the center.

Greg Joseph went 4-for-4, including kicks of 48, 52 and 57 yards, while rookie Austin Seibert went 1-for-4 from the same distances. The officials signaled two makes for the fifth-round pick but his 57-yard attempt that was called good was shown by video to be wide left.