Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns signed offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann the team announced Friday.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Witzmann, who was originally signed by Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2014, has started 20 of his 37 career games with Kansas City (2016-17) and Chicago (2018).

He started seven games at right guard for the Bears in 2018.

Witzmann is the third offensive lineman signed by general manager John Dorsey this offseason after trading right guard Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants.

Dorsey added Eric Kush and Kendall Lamm last week.