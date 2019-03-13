Browns to sign Chiefs FA tight end Demetrius Harris

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Browns general manager John Dorsey isn’t stopping with Odell Beckham Jr.

Dorsey intends to sign Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris to a two-year deal a league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the agreement.

Harris, who is 6-foot-7, 230 pounds, was signed by Dorsey as an undrafted free agent in 2013 when Dorsey was GM of the Chiefs out of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

In five seasons with Kansas City, Harris has 57 catches for 605 yards and six touchdowns – three of those coming in 2018.

So far this offseason Dorsey has signed troubled running back Kareem Hunt, agreed to acquire Pro Bowl defensive end Olivier Vernon and Beckham from the Giants and agreed to deals with defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and now Harris.