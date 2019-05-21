Browns sign Greedy Williams to rookie deal

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns signed Greedy Williams to his rookie contract Tuesday the team announced.

Williams, a first-round projection, was selected 46th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft following a trade with Indianapolis to move up three spots for the right to make the pick.

Williams, who started all 24 games at LSU, was a 2018 Thorpe Award finalist, First-Team All-American (Walter Camp), Second-Team AP All-American and First-Team All-SEC selection and he is expected to grow into the second starting cornerback spot opposite of Denzel Ward, selected fourth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Williams finished his college career with eight interceptions, 28 pass breakups and 71 tackles.