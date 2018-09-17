Browns to sign Greg Joseph to replace Zane Gonzalez

Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns will sign rookie kicker Greg Joseph to replace Zane Gonzalez on Monday.

Gonzalez missed 2 PATs and 2 field goals, including a 52-yarder in the closing seconds that would’ve tied the game, in the second half in the 21-1 loss at New Orleans Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gonzalez had been kicking with a groin injury, which has gone undisclosed and will require an MRI today. Gonzalez never appeared on the team’s injury report and it is unclear if Gonzalez kept the injury to himself.

Joseph is a rookie out of Florida Atlantic University that did not make the Miami Dolphins team. He hit all 3 of his field goals – 33, 48 and 54 yards – during the preseason for the Dolphins.

Over 4 seasons at FAU Joseph made 57 of 82 field goal attempts and 165 of 170 PATs in 50 games combined.

The Browns host the New York Jets Thursday night.