Browns sign left tackle Greg Robinson

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Cross left tackle off the offseason needs checklist.

The Browns re-signed Greg Robinson on Monday to a one-year deal.

It marks quite the turnaround for Robinson, who a month before training camp last year was without a team.

Robinson appeared in all 16 games last season, but he started the final eight games of the season at left tackle and helped the Browns to significantly reduce the volume of sacks allowed from 33 in the first half of the season to just five the second half, the fewest in the league over the final eight games.

“I think this eight-game sample was pretty impressive for him,” Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio said after the season. “I think he improved throughout the time. I think he showed why he was the second overall pick. He is athletic. He is strong. He has more tools than any of the other O linemen that we have on this team.”

Robinson has started 56 of his 68 career games with the Rams (2014-16), Lions (2017) and Browns (2018).

Keeping the former 2014 No. 2 overall pick of the Rams means that the starting offensive line for quarterback Baker Mayfield will remain intact for 2019, barring a trade or injury.

In addition to signing Robinson, the Browns waived receiver Daniel Williams, who spent the final four weeks of the season on the practice squad.