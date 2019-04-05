Browns sign former Steelers safety Morgan Burnett, AAF QB Garrett Gilbert

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns signed former Steelers safety Morgan Burnett and quarterback Garrett Gilbert Friday.

The team announced both deals Friday morning.

Burnett, who asked for and was granted his release from Pittsburgh, will likely compete with Eric Murray for the starting strong safety spot in training camp. He recorded 30 tackles – one for loss, broke up six passes and had two QB hits for the Steelers in 2018.

Over his nine-year career, Burnett has started 104 of 113 career games and totaled 747 tackles, 50 pass breakups, nine interceptions, 7.5 sacks, 17 QB hits and 23 tackles for loss.

Browns general manager John Dorsey was with the Packers when Green Bay selected Burnett in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Gilbert, drafted by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2014 draft, spent time with five NFL teams before joining the Orlando Apollos of the now defunct Alliance of American Football league.

Gilbert led the AAF with 157 completions and 2,152 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight games.

Gilbert most recently spent time with Carolina in 2018 where he appeared in one game, completed two of three passes for 40 yards and was sacked.

Cleveland also added receiver Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi Friday afternoon.

Sheehy-Guiseppi is a rookie out of Phoenix College where he was a first team NJCAA All-American in 2016, leading the nation in kick return yardage (1,278) and kick return touchdowns (four). He also ranked second in the NJCAA in yards per kick return (32.8) and in punt return yards (400).