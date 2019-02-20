Browns sign receiver Jaelen Strong

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns signed receiver Jaelen Strong the team announced Wednesday.

The move is essentially an opportunity for general manager John Dorsey to look at Strong, who was out of the league last season, during this offseason and training camp.

Strong, selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft – 70th overall – has played in 20 career games with three starts where he has totaled 31 passes for 33 yards and four touchdowns in his career.

After being waived by the Texans in 2017, Strong spent time with Jacksonville on their active roster as well as practice squad before being waived in April 2018.

The Browns will begin their offseason program on April 1st.