Browns to sign DT Sheldon Richardson to three-year contract

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – John Dorsey has elected not to wait for the NFL Draft to improve the interior of the defensive line.

The Browns have agreed to a three-year deal with defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Richardson had 4.5 sacks, six tackles for loss 16 QB hits and 49 tackles last season for the Vikings.

Originally drafted by the New York Jets 13th overall in 2013, Richardson made the Pro Bowl in 2014.

Richardson, who is set to join his fourth team in as many years – four with the Jets, and one with Seattle and Minnesota, has started 87 of 89 games in his career where he has totaled 23.5 sacks, 49 tackles for loss, 76 QB hits, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

On Friday, Dorsey agreed to a trade with the Giants for defensive end Olivier Vernon.

Both moves can't become official until the league year starts Wednesday at 4 p.m. eastern.