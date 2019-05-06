Browns sign three rookie minicamp tryout players, 2 of them from Miami

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Three players made an impression over the weekend at rookie minicamp to earn contracts from the Browns.

Cornerback Jhavonte Dean, running back Trayone Gray and linebacker Willie Harvey, who participated in the camp on a tryout basis, were signed.

To make room, running back Darrin Hall, cornerback Ashton Lampkin and linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster were waived.

Dean, a Miami Hurricane product, made his presence felt quickly during Friday’s practice that saw him intercept two passes and break up a few others. He played in 25 games over two seasons where he tallied 28 tackles, five passes defensed and three interceptions.

Gray, also a Miami Hurricane, played in 29 games during his four-year career at Miami where he rushed 60 times for 294 yards and five touchdowns.

Harvey played in 49 games at Iowa State from 2015-18, contributing 289 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and returned one interception for a touchdown. Harvey received honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition three consecutive seasons from 2016-18 and played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in 2019.