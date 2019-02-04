Browns odds to win Super Bowl LIV improve drastically

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns are Super Bowl contenders.

At least according to a few sports books who have released odds to win Super Bowl LIV next February in Miami.

After opening with the worst odds to win the Super Bowl in each of the last 3 years with odds of 100/1 or greater, the Browns are in the middle of the pack to end their championship drought, which stretches back to 1964.

Bovada.lv gives the Browns 30/1 odds along with the Falcons and Ravens, which ranks 13th to win Super Bowl LIV. The Rams are the favorites at 7/1, the Chargers are 7.5/1, with the Chiefs and Patriots at 8/1 according to the sportsbook.

VegasInsiader.com lists the Browns at 22/1, 11th best, with Kansas City the favorite at 7/1, the Rams and Saints 8/1 and New England 10/1.

BetOnline.ag opened the Browns with 25/1 odds while listing New England 6/1 favorites followed by Kansas City at 7/1, the Rams 8/1 and Saints are 9/1.

It marks just the fifth time since 2009 the Browns open with odds of less than 100/1 to win it all.

The Browns, who are coming off their best season in 11 years after finishing 7-8-1 in 2018, have the sixth-longest championship drought in the NFL.

The Cardinals (1947), Lions (1957), Vikings (never/founded in 1960), Titans/Oilers (never/founded in 1960) and Chargers (never/founded in 1960) have longer droughts than Cleveland.