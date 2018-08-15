Hard Knock Life: Browns camp – day 14 news and notes

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – 14 days into training camp and the Cleveland Browns are clearly sick and tired of each other.

Tuesday’s practice turned into a good ole fashioned melee on 3 separate occasions.

So how did head coach Hue Jackson score the 3 bouts?

“A draw,” Jackson said.

Tension seemed to build early in practice and midway through it receiver Jeff Janis and defensive back Jeremiah McKinnon went at it. McKinnon appeared to throw – and land – a punch. The two were quickly separated.

A few minutes later cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun had his helmet ripped off by linebacker Brady Shelton during a kickoff drill prompting a swarm of players to rush in. After a few moments of rolling around on the ground and once the pile was cleared, practice resumed.

Round 3 began when Jarvis Landry caught a slant from Tyrod Taylor and defensive back Terrance Mitchell grabbed him from behind. As Landry went to the ground Mitchell went over him upright, which did not sit well with the receiver. Landry popped up and fired the football at Mitchell’s head setting off the third and final dust-up of the day as players and coaches rushed in to restore order.

“Those things [happen],” Jackson said. That’s just football. We’ve been practicing. We’ve been going after it. It’s not something we want. It’s gonna happen. We are men and things are gonna happen that way.

“Guys know that as long as we don’t start swinging with our fists and we let it go, we can move on from it. It’s not something we want to do every day but this is that point in training camp when things start happening like that.”

Last year Jackson brought the team together after a fight, but he chose not to Tuesday. The thought never crossed his mind to do so.

“No. No reason to,” Jackson said. “I think this is that time of year when it happens, and I think our guys know there’s a line we’re not gonna cross. They’re gonna grab and pull and scream but we’re not gonna swing on anybody.”

Deep balls – Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield both connected on deep balls late in practice drawing a roar of cheers from the spectators.

Taylor hooked up with Rashard Higgins, who has had a tremendous camp filled with catches and big plays. Higgins was able to split and get behind defensive backs Damarious Randall and Jeremiah McKinnon on the play for a 55-yard score.

Mayfield connected with Damion Ratley, who helped with some fancy footwork to get behind defensive back Mike Jordan for a 65-yard touchdown on a throw that traveled at least 50 yards in the air.

Blown out of proportion – Running backs coach Freddie Kitchens blew off the notion that he and offensive coordinator Todd Haley had a confrontation with Jackson on last week’s Hard Knocks premiere.

“Hell, if that’s as worse as it gets as a staff now [we’ll be okay]” Kitchens said. “When you have people that are passionate about the game and competitive and passionate about winning, you’re going to have discussions. It wasn’t even an argument. It was nothing. There’s no controversy, there’s no friction, there’s nothing like that.”

Kitchens added Jackson allows his coaches input on a variety of issues regarding the team but they all know their place and respect that Jackson is in charge.

“The media chases controversy, players chase stats,” Kitchens said. “That’s where the money’s at.”

Blowin’ smoke – The meeting with Jackson wasn’t the only thing Kitchens was asked to address.

Last week running back Duke Johnson seemed to campaign for a position change – to receiver.

“I think that he is blowing smoke up all your whatever,” Kitchens said. “Duke is a running back. He is going to be out wide some, but so is Carlos and so is Nick. Those guys are going to be everywhere. Duke may like to hear himself a little bit.”

Faces in the crowd – Country music star and lifelong Browns fan Brad Paisley was a VIP guest at practice Tuesday.

Paisley even stopped by the 92.3 The Fan broadcast with Bull and Fox after. Listen to the podcast HERE.

Puppy pound counter – The Browns are up to 128 adopted puppies after 5 more were adopted from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Monday. Since the program was launched in 2015, 351 puppies have found homes.

Injury report – TE Julian Allen (abdomen), OL Kevin Bowen (illness), DL Caleb Brantley (ankle), DL Trevon Coley (ankle), DL Daniel Ekuale (calf), DL Marcell Frazier (concussion), DB Montreal Meander (concussion), FB Danny Vitale (calf) and OL Kevin Zeitler (calf) did not practice due to injury.

TE Seth DeValve, DE Myles Garrett, DB EJ Gaines and LB Jamie Collins worked with trainers on the side as part of the team’s health management program.

Up next – Final practice open to the public Wednesday 2:35-5:30 p.m.