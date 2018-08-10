Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield impress in Browns win over Giants

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns have a lot to feel good about from Thursday night’s preseason opener – starting with their quarterbacks.

Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield combined to throw for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns in the 20-10 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

In 2 offensive series, Taylor showed what he needed to by completing all 5 of his passes for 99 yards, including a dime to tight end David Njoku, who turned it into a 36-yard touchdown for a 7-3 lead on the second offensive series of the night.

Mayfield took over and was given 7 series of work.

The No. 1 overall pick threw for 212 yards while completing 11 of 20 passes with 2 touchdowns.

Mayfield threaded the needle between Giants cornerbacks Leonard Johnson and Chris Lewis-Harris for a 10-yard touchdown to Njoku in the back of the end zone for a 13-3 lead. Cleveland went for 2, but Mayfield's pass went off Antonio Callaway's hands.

Mayfield’s second TD came in the third quarter on a perfectly thrown ball to Callaway, hitting him in stride up the seam, which allowed the rookie receiver to race to the end zone for a 56-yard score and a 20-10 advantage.

Callaway started slow, unable to reel in his first 3 targets – his only catch in the first half was wiped out by penalty, but he bounced back in the second half to make 3 catches for 87 yards and the TD. Callaway also made a beautiful 24-yard sideline catch from Mayfield to convert a third-and-7 after the Browns challenged and replay overturned the original ruling that the pass was incomplete.

While the top 2 quarterbacks looked better than anything we’ve seen in years, rookie running back Nick Chubb struggled.

Chubb, picked 35th overall out of Georgia, didn’t run with the same confidence we saw in college as he finished with just 11 yards on 15 carries. His longest run went for 4 yards, but he also wasn’t the beneficiary of strong run blocking up front from the backup line.

Receiver C.J. Board, who had 1 catch for 21 yards, fumbled a punt return in the third quarter which took the Giants just 3 plays to turn into 7 points after they recovered it at the 14.

The first offensive play of the game saw Saquon Barkley rip off a 39-yard run off the right side for the Giants. It took safety Damarious Randall to run him down but Barkley was held to just 4 years on his other 3 carries combined. That drive ended in a field goal and a 3-0 Giants lead.

Cornerback Denzel Ward and receiver Jarvis Landry both picked up taunting penalties early in the first quarter. Ward for popping Giants receiver Hunter Sharp on an incomplete pass and Landry for taunting Giants corner Janoris Jenkins and safety Landon Collins following a 32-yard reception.

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks replaced Christian Kirksey on the second defensive series and he scared Eli Manning into taking a sack on third down and 7, forcing a punt.

The Browns victory was their fifth consecutive preseason win, marking the longest win streak of any kind in the expansion era. Cleveland won their final 4 games at the end of the 2009 season.