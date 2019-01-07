Report: Browns using 6-person committee in search of next coach

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – We now know who is on the Browns search committee for their next head coach.

Following the completion of the team’s interview with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the general manager John Dorsey, who is leading the search, has been joined by 5 others in the room for coaching interviews and none of the names are the least bit surprising.

Joining Dorsey have been owner Jimmy Haslam, executive vice president JW Johnson, assistant general manager Eliot Wolf, chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta and vice president of player personnel Andrew Berry according to Schefter.

Dorsey was asked twice on Dec. 31 about who would accompany him in the search and he declined both times saying, “It's members of the Cleveland Browns organization.”

Dorsey and the committee have now interviewed 6 candidates for the job: interim head coach Gregg Williams on Jan. 1, former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell on Jan. 2, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski Jan. 3, Saints assistant head coach and tight ends coach Dan Campbell on Jan. 4, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores on Jan. 5 and Eberflus Sunday.

This week offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and former Packers coach Mike McCarthy are expected to interview.

The team is not confirming or commenting on reports of scheduled interviews.

The Browns are in search of their ninth full-time head coach in the expansion era and fourth under the Haslams’ ownership, which began in 2012.