Browns announce transition to mobile game day tickets only

Ben Fontana-92.3 The Fan: In an effort to limit the number of fake tickets sold and bought into FirstEnergy Stadium, the Cleveland Browns have announced that printed PDF tickets will no longer be accepted on game day.

The team encourages fans to download the Cleveland Browns mobile app and avoid delays at the gate by adding their tickets to their phone's wallet.

For instructions and tutorials on how to use mobile tickets, click here.

The Browns said that the transition to all-digital tickets is an NFL-wide initiative. No NFL teams will be offering printable PDF tickets this year in order to crack down on counterfeit tickets.

The policy is new to the NFL this season.

In a press release the Browns are telling fans to "have cell phones in-hand with the ticket visible when approaching FirstEnergy Stadium gates and while proceeding through security check-in."

For more information on mobile ticketing or to watch an instructional video on accessing mobile tickets, click here.

If fans experience any difficulty on game day accessing tickets through the Browns Mobile App, they can seek assistance at the Browns ticket office, located on the south side of FirstEnergy Stadium next to the Browns Pro Shop.

In 2018, Browns season ticket members received paper copies but are still encouraged to use mobile tickets through the Browns Mobile App.