Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) - Major League Baseball has announced the start times for ALDS Games 3 through 5 between the Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros. Those times are as follows (all Eastern Time):

Game 3 (Monday): 1:30 pm

Game 4 (Tuesday)*: 4:35 pm

Game 5 (Thursday)*: 4:07 pm

* - if necessary.