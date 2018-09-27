Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and center fielder Bradley Zimmer (4)

The Cleveland Indians Playoff Schedule Is Here

September 27, 2018
The Cleveland Indians will take on the Houston Astros in the first round of the playoffs!

  • Game 1 and 2 will be in Houston on 10/5 and 10/6
  • Game 3 and 4 will be in Cleveland on 10/8 and 10/9
  • Game 5 will be in Houston on 10/11
    • This is a best of three, Game 4 and 5  might not be needed/played

