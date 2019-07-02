Browns speak with Kareem Hunt after Cleveland Police spoke with him Saturday night

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Video of Cleveland police speaking with Browns running back Kareem Hunt was published by TMZ.com on Monday.

The video, allegedly taken late Saturday night, shows Hunt speaking with police outside on West 6th in downtown Cleveland and the footage was five seconds in duration.

Kareem Hunt Video with Cops After 'Small Argument' with Friend https://t.co/RXyElNCDlj — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 1, 2019

Cleveland police Sergeant and spokeswoman Jennifer Ciaccia told 92.3 The Fan Monday that “there is no report” concerning Hunt.

A Browns team spokesman told 92.3 The Fan that they are aware of the situation, spoke with him about it but the team “will have no further comment.”

Details of what led to the conversation between Cleveland police and Hunt are unclear.

Hunt, signed by the Browns in February, is set to serve an eight-game suspension at the outset of the 2019 season following the NFL’s investigation into multiple off-the-field incidents.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Hunt on Nov. 30, 2018, hours after TMZ.com published security video of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in February 2018 in a hallway at the Metropolitan at The 9.

Browns general manager John Dorsey, who drafted Hunt in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, said shortly after the signing that Hunt would be on a zero-tolerance policy going forward.

Dorsey has praised Hunt for his work in the community, especially talks Hunt has had with local high schools, since being signed and attended the running back’s baptism along with head coach Freddie Kitchens in May.