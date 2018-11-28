© Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

This Couple Has Picked Out The Perfect Name For Their Baby

November 28, 2018

Meet Ryan and Krista Tramel. They are expecting their first kid in June, so that's already exciting! So since they're due in June, they're thinking of names for the baby and it turns out they are both huge Browns fans. Well during Sunday's win over the Bengals, Ryan thought that "Baker" might be a good name for the baby- and Baker Mayfield himself agreed!

Now the couple does not know whether they'll be having a boy or a girl yet but I have a feeling it'll be a boy. The baby's due date is June 4th but Ryan is hoping the baby will be born on June 6th since that's Mayfield's number. That's dedication!

