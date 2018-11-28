This Couple Has Picked Out The Perfect Name For Their Baby

Meet Ryan and Krista Tramel. They are expecting their first kid in June, so that's already exciting! So since they're due in June, they're thinking of names for the baby and it turns out they are both huge Browns fans. Well during Sunday's win over the Bengals, Ryan thought that "Baker" might be a good name for the baby- and Baker Mayfield himself agreed!

I love it, can’t wait to see a picture of the little man https://t.co/TP0PQyOjxv — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) November 25, 2018

Now the couple does not know whether they'll be having a boy or a girl yet but I have a feeling it'll be a boy. The baby's due date is June 4th but Ryan is hoping the baby will be born on June 6th since that's Mayfield's number. That's dedication!