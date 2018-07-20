The Daily Cut: Cream "White Room"

Video of Cream White Room Live 1968 HD (Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce &amp; Ginger Baker)

On this day in '68, Cream's Wheels of Fire, which features "White Room," entered the Top 40 on its way to #1.

ALBUM: Wheels of Fire

YEAR: 1968

WRITERS: Jack Bruce, Pete Brown

LYRICS: In the white room with black curtains near the station. Black-roof country, no gold pavements, tired starlings. Silver horses run down moonbeams in your dark eyes. Dawn-light smiles on you leaving, my contentment. I'll wait in this place where the sun never shines; Wait in this place where the shadows run from themselves. You said no strings could secure you at the station. Platform ticket, restless diesels, goodbye windows. I walked into such a sad time at the station. As I walked out, felt my own need just beginning. I'll wait in the queue when the trains come back; Lie with you where the shadows run from themselves. At the party she was kindness in the hard crowd. Consolation for the old wound now forgotten. Yellow tigers crouched in jungles in her dark eyes. She's just dressing, goodbye windows, tired starlings. I'll sleep in this place with the lonely crowd; Lie in the dark where the shadows run from themselves.