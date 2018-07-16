The Daily Cut: Quiet Riot "Cum On Feel The Noize"

Video of Quiet Riot - Cum On Feel The Noize - HQ

YEAR: 1983

ALBUM: Metal Health

WRITERS: Noddy Holder Jim Lea

LYRICS: Cum on feel the noize Girls rock your boys We'll get wild, wild, wild Wild, wild, wild So you think I got an evil mind I tell you honey I don't know why I don't know why So you think my singin's out of time It makes me money I don't know why I don't know why Anymore Oh no So cum on feel the noize Girls rock your boys We'll get wild, wild, wild Wild, wild, wild Cum on feel the noize Girls rock your boys We'll get wild, wild, wild Baby! So you say I got a funny face I got no worries And I don't know why I don't know why Oh I gotta sing with some disgrace I'm in no hurry And I don't know why I don't know why Anymore No no no Cum on feel the noize Girls rock your boys We'll get wild, wild, wild Wild, wild, wild Cum on feel the noize Girls rock your boys We get wild, wild, wild Baby Come on!