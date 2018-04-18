The Daily Cut: Aerosmith "Same Old Song And Dance"

Video of Aerosmith - Same Old Song And Dance (Lyrics)

On this day in '75, Aerosmith received their first gold album for Get Your Wings.

ALBUM: Get Your Wings

YEAR: 1974

WRITERS: Steven Tyler, Joe Perry

LYRICS: get yourself cooler, lay yourself low coincidental murder, with nothing to show with the judge, constipation will go to his head and his wife's aggravation, you're soon enough dead it's the same old story, same old song and dance, my friend it's the same old story, same old song and dance, my friend gotcha with the cocaine they found with your gun [alt: shady lookin' loser, you played with my gun] no smoothy face laywer to getcha undone say love ain't the same on the south side of town you could look, but you ain't gonna find it around it's the same old story, same old song and dance, my friend it's the same old story, same old story same old song and dance fate comes a-knockin', doors start lockin' your old time connection, change your direction ain't gonna change it, can't rearrange it can't stand the pain when it's all the same to you, my friend when you're low down and dirty, from walkin' the street with your old hurdy-gurdy, no one to meet say love ain't the same, on the south side of town you could look, but you ain't gonna find it around