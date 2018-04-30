The Daily Cut: The Animals "It's My Life"

Video of The Animals - It&#039;s My Life

ALBUM: The Best of the Animals

YEAR:

WRITERS: Roger Atkins, Carl D'Errico

LYRICS: It's a hard world to get a break in All the good things have been taken But girl there are ways to make certain things pay Though I'm dressed in these rags, I'll wear sable some day Hear what I say I'm gonna ride the serpent No more time spent sweatin' rent Hear my command I'm breakin' loose, it ain't no use Holdin' me down, stick around But baby (baby) Remember (remember) It's my life and I'll do what I want It's my mind and I'll think what I want Show me I'm wrong, hurt me sometime But some day I'll treat you real fine There'll be women and their fortunes Who just want to mother orphans Are you gonna cry, when I'm squeezin' the rye Takin' all I can get, no regrets When I, openly lie And leave only money Believe me honey, that money Can you believe, I ain't no saint No complaints So girl go out Hand it out And baby (baby) Remember (remember) It's my life and I'll do what I want It's my mind and I'll think what I want Show me I'm wrong, hurt me sometime But some day I'll treat you real fine Don't push me (It's my mind and I'll think what I want) It's my life (It's my life and I'll do what I want) And I can do what I want (It's my mind and I'll think what I want) You can't tell me (It's my life and I'll do what I want) I'll do what I want