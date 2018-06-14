The Daily Cut: Bachman-Turner Overdrive "Takin' Care Of Business"

Video of Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO) &quot;Takin&#039; Care Of Business&quot; 45rpm

ALBUM: Bachman-Turner Overdrive II

YEAR: 1974

WRITER: Randy Bachman

LYRICS: You get up every morning From your 'larm clock's warning Take the 8:15 into the city There's a whistle up above And people pushin', people shovin' And the girls who try to look pretty And if your train's on time You can get to work by nine And start your slaving job to get your pay If you ever get annoyed Look at me I'm self-employed I love to work at nothing all day And I'll be Taking care of business (every day) Taking care of business (every way) I've been taking care of business (it's all mine) Taking care of business and working overtime Work out If it were easy as fishin' You could be a musician If you could make sounds loud or mellow Get a second-hand guitar Chances are you'll go far If you get in with the right bunch of fellows People see you having fun Just a-lying in the sun Tell them that you like it this way It's the work that we avoid And we're all self-employed We love to work at nothing all day And we be Taking care of business (every day) Taking care of business (every way) We be been taking care of business (it's all mine) Taking care of business and working overtime Mercy Whooooo All right Take good care of my business When I'm away, every day Whoooo You get up every morning From your 'larm clock's warning Take the 8:15 into the city There's a whistle up above And people pushin', people shovin' And the girls who try to look pretty And if your train's on time You can get to work by nine And start your slaving job to get your pay If you ever get annoyed Look at me I'm self-employed I love to work at nothing all day And I'll be Taking care of business (every day) Taking care of business (every way) I've been taking care of business (it's all mine) Taking care of business and working overtime [Brief Instrumental Interlude] Takin' care of business, whoo Takin' care of business Takin' care of business Takin' care of business Takin' care of business (every day) Takin' care of business (every way) Takin' care of business (it's all mine) Takin' care of business And working overtime Whoooo Takin' care of business Takin' care of business Takin' care of business We be Takin' care of business We be Takin' care of business Takin' care of business Takin' care of business