The Daily Cut: Bad Company "Feel Like Making Love"

May 8, 2018
The Daily Cut

 

Straight Shooter was certified gold on this day in 1975.

ALBUM: Straight Shooter

YEAR: 1975

WRITERS: Paul Rodgers, Mick Ralphs

LYRICS: Baby, when I think about you I think about love Darlin', don't live without you And your love If I had those golden dreams Of my yesterdays I would wrap you in the heaven 'Til I'm dyin' on the way Feel like makin' Feel like makin' love Feel like makin' love to you Baby, if I think about you I think about love Darlin', if I live without you I live without love If I had the sun and moon And they were shinin' I would give you both night and day Of satisfyin' Feel like makin' Feel like makin' love Feel like makin' love to you And if I had those golden dreams Of my yesterdays I would wrap you in the heaven 'Til I'm dyin' on the way Feel like makin' love Feel like makin' love Feel like makin' love Feel like makin' love to you

bad company
The Daily Cut