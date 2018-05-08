The Daily Cut: Bad Company "Feel Like Making Love"

Video of Bad Company - Feel Like Making Love

Straight Shooter was certified gold on this day in 1975.

ALBUM: Straight Shooter

YEAR: 1975

WRITERS: Paul Rodgers, Mick Ralphs

LYRICS: Baby, when I think about you I think about love Darlin', don't live without you And your love If I had those golden dreams Of my yesterdays I would wrap you in the heaven 'Til I'm dyin' on the way Feel like makin' Feel like makin' love Feel like makin' love to you Baby, if I think about you I think about love Darlin', if I live without you I live without love If I had the sun and moon And they were shinin' I would give you both night and day Of satisfyin' Feel like makin' Feel like makin' love Feel like makin' love to you And if I had those golden dreams Of my yesterdays I would wrap you in the heaven 'Til I'm dyin' on the way Feel like makin' love Feel like makin' love Feel like makin' love Feel like makin' love to you