The Daily Cut: Badfinger "Baby Blue"

Video of Badfinger - Baby blue

ALBUM: Straight Up

YEAR: 1972

WRITER: Pete Ham

LYRICS: Guess I got what I deserved Kept you waiting there too long, my love All that time without a word Didn't know you'd think that I'd forget or I'd regret The special love I had for you, my baby blue All the days became so long Did you really think, I'd do you wrong? Dixie, when I let you go Thought you'd realize that I would know I would show the special love I have for you, my baby blue What can I do, what can I say Except I want you by my side How can I show you, show me the way Don't you know the times I've tried? [guitar solo (Joey Molland)] Guess that's all I have to say Except the feeling just grows stronger every day Just one thing before I go Take good care, baby, let me know, let it grow The special love you have for me, my Dixie, dear.