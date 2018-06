The Daily Cut: Billy Idol "Mony Mony"

Video of Billy Idol - Mony Mony (Live)

ALBUM: Don't Stop

YEAR: 1981

WRITERS: Tommy James, Bo Gentry, Ritchie Cordell, and Bobby Bloom

LYRICS: Here she comes now sayin' Mony Mony Shoot 'em down turn around come on Mony Hey she give me love and I feel all right now Come on you gotta toss and turn And feel all right, yeah I feel all right I said yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Cause you make me feel So good, so good, so good So fine, so fine It's all mine, well I feel all right I said yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Well you could shake it Mony Mony Shot gun dead and I'll come on home yeah Don't stop cookin' 'cause I feel all right now Don't stop now come on Mony Come on yeah, I said yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Cause you make me feel So good, so good, so good So fine, so fine It's all mine, well I feel all right I said yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah I love you Mony mo-mo-mony I love you Mony mo-mo-mony sure I do I love you Mony mo-mo-mony sure I do I love you Mony mo-mo-mony sure I do I love you Mony mo-mo-mony sure I do I love you Mony mo-mo-mony sure I do I love you Mony mo-mo-mony sure I do I love you Mony mo-mo-mony Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Come on, come on Come on, come on Come on, come on Come on, come on Come on, come on Feel all right, I said yeah, yeah, yeah, Yeah, yeah, yeah Wake it, shake it Mony Mony Up, down, turn around, come on mony Hey she give me love and I feel all right now Don't stop now come on Mony Come on, I said yeah, yeah, yeah, Yeah, yeah Cause you make me feel So good, so good, so good Feel all right, all right Well I feel all right I said yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Ride your pony, ride your pony Ride your pony come on, come on Mony Mony Feel all right, I said yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah