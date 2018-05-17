The Daily Cut: Billy Idol "Rebel Yell"

Video of Billy Idol - Rebel Yell

ALBUM: Rebel Yell

YEAR: 1983

WRITERS: Billy Idol, Steve Stevens

LYRICS: Last night a little dancer came dancin' to my door Last night a little angel came pumping on the floor She said, come on baby, I got a license for love And if it expires, pray help from above Because In the midnight hour she cried, more, more, more With a rebel yell she cried, more, more, more In the midnight hour, babe, more, more, more With a rebel yell, more, more, more More, more, more She don't like slavery, she won't sit and beg But, when I'm tired and lonely she sees me to bed What set you free and brought you to me, babe What sets you free, I need you hear by me Because In the midnight hour she cried, more, more, more With a rebel yell she cried, more, more, more In the midnight hour, babe, more, more, more With a rebel yell, more, more, more He lives in his own heaven Collects it to go from the seven eleven Well he's out all night to collect a fare Just so long, just so long, it don't mess up his hair I walked the ward with you, babe A thousand miles with you I dried your tears of pain, babe A million times for you I'd sell my soul for you, babe For money to burn for you I'd give you all, and have none, babe Justa, justa, justa, justa to have you here by me Because In the midnight hour she cried, more, more, more With a rebel yell she cried, more, more, more In the midnight hour, babe, more, more, more With a rebel yell she cried, more, more, more More, more, more Oh yeah little baby She want more More, more, more, more, more Oh yeah little angel She want more More, more, more, more, more