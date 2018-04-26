The Daily Cut: Boston "Foreplay/Long Time"

Video of Boston - Foreplay / Long Time

ALBUM: BOSTON

YEAR: 1977

WRITER: Tom Scholz

LYRICS: It's been such a long time I think I should be goin', yeah And time doesn't wait for me, it keeps on rollin' Sail on, on a distant highway I've got to keep on chasin' a dream I've gotta be on my way Wish there was something I could say Well I'm takin' my time, I'm just movin' on You'll forget about me after I've been gone And I take what I find, I don't want no more It's just outside of your front door It's been such a long time. It's been such a long time Well I get so lonely when I am without you But in my mind, deep in my mind I can't forget about you Good times, and faces that remind me I'm tryin' to forget your name and leave it all behind me You're comin' back to find me Well I'm takin' my time, I'm just movin' on You'll forget about me after I've been gone And I take what I find, I don't want no more It's just outside of your front door It's been such a long time. It's been such a long time Yeah. It's been such a long time, I think I should be goin', yeah And time doesn't wait for me, it keeps on rollin' There's a long road, I've gotta stay in time with I've got to keep on chasin' that dream, though I may never find it I'm always just behind it Well I'm takin' my time, I'm just movin' along Takin' my time, just movin' along Takin' my time, takin' my time...