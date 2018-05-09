The Daily Cut: Cheap Trick "If You Want My Love"

Video of Cheap Trick - If You Want My Love

ALBUM: One on One

YEAR: 1982

WRITER: Rick Nielsen

LYRICS: If you want my love, you got it When you need my love, you got it I won't hide it I won't throw your love away, ooh If you want my love, you got it When you need my love, you got it I won't hide it I won't throw your love away, ooh Yes, I thought you were a mystery girl A special girl in this crazy old world You couldn't see me when I laid eyes on you Lonely is only a place You don't know what it's like You can't fight it And it's a hole in my heart, in my heart If you want my love, you got it When you need my love, you got it I won't hide it I won't throw your love away, ooh You hold the secrets of love in this world I'm hypnotized by your every word A special face, a special voice, a special smile in my life 'Cause lonely is only a place You don't know what it's like You can't fight it And it's a hole in my heart, in my heart If you want my love, you got it When you need my love, you got it I won't hide it I won't throw your love away, ooh If you want my love, you got it When you need my love, you got it I won't hide it I won't throw your love away, ooh If you want my love, you got it When you need my love, you got it You won't hide it You won't throw your love away, ooh