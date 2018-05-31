The Daily Cut: Eagles "One of These Nights"

Video of The Eagles Live 1977 - One Of These Nights, Hotel California ( The Capital Centre )

"One of These Nights" broke onto the Billboard singles chart on this day in 1975.

ALBUM: One of These Nights

YEAR: 1975

WRITERS: Don Henley, Glenn Frey

LYRICS: One of these nights, one of these crazy old nights We're gonna find out, pretty mama, what turns on your lights The full moon is calling, the fever is high And the wicked wind whispers and moans You got your demons, you got your desires Well, I got a few of my own Oh, someone to be kind to in between the dark and the light Oh, coming right behind you, swear I'm gonna find you, one of these nights One of these dreams, one of these lost and lonely dreams, now We're gonna find one, mm, one that really screams I've been searching for the daughter of the devil himself I've been searching for an angel in white I've been waiting for a woman who's a little of both And I can feel her but she's nowhere in sight Oh, loneliness will blind you in between the wrong and the right Oh, coming right behind you, swear I'm gonna find you, one of these nights One of these nights oh, in between the dark and the light Coming right behind you, swear I'm gonna find you Get you, baby, one of these nights One of these nights (oh-oh-oh-oh oh-oh-oh-oh) One of these nights (I can feel it, I can feel it) One of these nights (coming right behind you, swear I'm gonna find you now) One of these nights (and it's so dark, it's so dark and cold) One of these nights (one of these crazy crazy crazy nights) One of these nights (swear I'm gonna find you coming right behind you) One of these nights (oh) One of these nights (and I want to say ah) One of these nights (one of these, one of these) One of these nights (coming right behind you, swear I'm gonna find you) One of these nights (One of these nights, one of these crazy nights)