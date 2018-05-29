The Daily Cut: Eddie Money "Take Me Home Tonight"

Video of Eddie Money - Take me home tonight [lyrics]

Eddie Money is coming to the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on September 29th!

ALBUM: Can't Hold Back

YEAR: 1986

WRITERS: Mike Leeson, Peter Vale, Ellie Greenwich, Jeff Barry, Phil Spector

LYRICS: Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh Yeah, yeah, eeh, yeah, eeh, yeah I feel a hunger, it's a hunger That tries to keep a man awake at night Are you the answer I shouldn't wonder When I feel you whet my appetite With all the power you're releasing It isn't safe to walk the city streets alone Anticipation's running through me Let's find the key and turn this engine on I can feel you breathe I can feel your heart beat faster Take me home tonight I don't want to let you go till you see the light Take me home tonight Listen honey Just like Ronnie sang Be my little baby Oh, oh, oh I get frightened in all this darkness I get nightmares I hate to sleep alone I need some company a guardian angel To keep me warm when the cold winds blow I can feel you breathe I can feel your heart beat faster Take me home tonight I don't want to let you go till you see the light Take me home tonight Listen honey Just like Ronnie sang Be my little baby Be my little baby Just like Ronnie sang I said, just like Ronnie sang Be my little baby Baby my darling, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh I feel your hunger It's a hunger Take me home tonight I don't want to let you go till you see the light Take me home tonight Listen honey Just like Ronnie sang Be my little baby Take me home tonight I don't want to let you go till you see the light Take me home tonight Listen honey Just like Ronnie sang Be my little baby Take me home tonight I don't want to let you go till you see the light Take me home tonight Listen honey Just like Ronnie sang Be my little baby Take me home tonight I don't want to let you go till you see the light Take me home tonight Listen honey Just like Ronnie sang Be my little baby