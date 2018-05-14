The Daily Cut: The Georgia Satellites "Keep Your Hands To Yourself"

Video of Georgia Satellites -Keep your hands to yourself

ALBUM: Georgia Satellites

YEAR: 1986

WRITER: Dan Baird

LYRICS: I got a little change in my pocket goin' jing-a-ling-a-ling Wants to call you on the telephone baby, a-give you a ring But each time we talk, I get the same old thing Always no hug-ee no kiss-ee until I get a weddin' ring My honey my baby, don't put my love upon no shelf She said don't hand me no lines and keep your hands to yourself B-B-B-baby baby baby why you wan' treat me this way You know I'm still your lover boy I still feel the same way That's when she told me a story, 'bout free milk and a cow And said no hug-ee no kiss-ee until I get a weddin' vow My honey my baby, don't put my love upon no shelf She said don't hand me no lines and keep your hands to yourself Hold it here See I wanted her real bad, and I was about to give in But that's when she started talking about true love, Started talking about sin And I said, honey I'll live with you for the rest of my life, She said no hug-ee no kiss-ee until you make me your wife-a My honey my baby, don't put my love upon no shelf She said don't hand me no lines and keep your hands to yourself