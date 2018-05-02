The Daily Cut: Guns N' Roses "Sweet Child O' Mine"

Video of Guns N&#039; Roses - Sweet Child O&#039; Mine

ALBUM: Appetite For Destruction

YEAR: 1987

WRITERS: Axl Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin

LYRICS: She's got a smile that it seems to me Reminds me of childhood memories Where everything Was as fresh as the bright blue sky Now and then when I see her face It takes me away to that special place And if I stared too long I'd probably break down and cry Sweet child o' mine Sweet love of mine She's got eyes of the bluest skies As if they thought of rain I'd hate to look into those eyes And see an ounce of pain Her hair reminds me of a warm safe place Where as a child I'd hide And pray for the thunder and the rain To quietly pass me by Sweet child o' mine Sweet love of mine Sweet child o' mine Sweet love of mine Sweet child o' mine Sweet love of mine Where do we go? Where do we go now? Where do we go? Where do we go? Where do we go? Where do we go now? Where do we go? Sweet child o' mine Where do we go now? Where do we go? Where do we go? Where do we go now? Where do we go? Where do we go now? Where do we go? Where do we go now? Where do we go? Where do we go now, now, now, now, now, now, now now? Sweet child, sweet child o' mine