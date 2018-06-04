The Daily Cut: Heart "Barracuda"

Video of Heart Barracuda (1977)

ALBUM: Little Queen

YEAR: 1977

WRITERS: Ann Wilson, Nancy Wilson, Michael Derosier, Roger Fisher

LYRICS: So this ain't the end, I saw you again today Had to turn my heart away You smiled like the Sun, kisses for everyone And tales, it never fails! You lying so low in the weeds Bet you gonna ambush me You'd have me down, down, down to my knees Wouldn't you, Barracuda? Back over time when we were all trying for free Met up with porpoise and me No right no wrong you're selling a song, a name Whisper game If the real thing don't do the trick You better make up something quick You gonna burn it out to the wick Aren't you, Barracuda? "Sell me sell you" the porpoise said Dive down deep to save my head You, I think you got the blues too. All that night and all the next Swam without looking back Made for the western pools, silly fools!