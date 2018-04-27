The Daily Cut: Ian Hunter "Cleveland Rocks"

Video of Cleveland Rocks - Ian Hunter

ALBUM: You're Never Alone with a Schizophrenic

YEAR: 1979

WRITER: Ian Hunter

LYRICS: [Hello everybody how y'all tonight? This is Alan Freed, the ole' king of the Moon Doggers, and it's time again for one of your favorite rock n' roll sessions as you enjoy the Moon Dog Show!] Three, four Three, four Three, four All this energy calling me Back where it comes from It's such a crude attitude It's back where it belongs All the little kids growing up on the skids Go Cleveland rocks! Cleveland rocks! Jumping Jene Jene is movie James Dean Starring Cleveland rocks! Cleveland rocks! Cleveland rocks! Cle-eveland rocks! Cleveland rocks! Cleveland rocks! Cleveland rocks! Cle-eveland rocks! Mama knows but she don't care She got her worries too Seven kids and a phony affair And the rent is due All the little chicks with the crimson lips Go Cleveland rocks! Cleveland rocks! Livin' in sin with a safety pin She's going Cleveland rocks! Cleveland rocks! Cleveland rocks! Cle-eveland rocks! Cleveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cleveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cleveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cle-eveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) I've got some records from World War Two I play 'em just like me granddad do He was a rocker and I am too Oh Cle-e-eveland rocks Yeah, Cl-e-eveland rocks! So find a place Grab a space, and yell and scream for more! Cleveland rocks! Cleveland rocks! Cleveland rocks! Cle-eveland rocks! Cleveland rocks! Cleveland rocks! Cleveland rocks! Cle-eveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cleveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cleveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cleveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cle-eveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cleveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cleveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cleveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cle-eveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cleveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cleveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cleveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cle-eveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cleveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cleveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cleveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Cle-eveland rocks! (Cleveland rocks!) Three, four Three, four Three, four Ohio-hio-hio-hio-hio-hio