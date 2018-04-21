The Daily Cut: J. Geils Band "Centerfold"

Video of J. Geils Band - Centerfold

ALBUM: Freeze Frame

YEAR: 1981

WRITER: Seth Justman

LYRICS: Come on Does she walk? Does she talk? Does she come complete? My homeroom homeroom angel Always pulled me from my seat She was pure like snowflakes No one could ever stain The memory of my angel Could never cause me pain Years go by, I'm lookin' through a girly magazine And there's my homeroom angel on the pages in between My blood runs cold My memory has just been sold My angel is the centerfold (Angel is the centerfold) My blood runs cold (wooh) My memory has just been sold (Angel is the centerfold) Slipped me notes under the desk While I was thinkin' about her dress I was shy, I turned away Before she caught my eye I was shakin' in my shoes Whenever she flashed those baby blues Something had a hold on me When angel passed close by Those soft, fuzzy sweaters Too magical to touch To see her in that negligée Is really just too much My blood runs cold Yeah, my memory has just been sold My angel is the centerfold (Angel is the centerfold) My blood runs cold My memory has just been sold (oh yeah) (Angel is the centerfold) (Na, na, na...) Yeah, now listen It's okay, I understand This ain't no Never-Never Land I hope that when this issue's gone I'll see you when your clothes are on Take your car, yes we will We'll take your car and drive it We'll take it to a motel room And take 'em off in private A part of me has just been ripped The pages from my mind are stripped Oh no, I can't deny it Oh yeah, I guess I gotta buy it My blood runs cold My memory has just been sold My angel is the centerfold (Angel is the centerfold) My blood runs cold (wooh) My memory has just been sold (My angel is the centerfold)