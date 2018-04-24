The Daily Cut: John Mellencamp "I Need A Lover"

Video of John Cougar Mellencamp - I Need a Lover

ALBUM: John Cougar

YEAR: 1971

WRITERS: John Mellencamp, Frank David Williams

LYRICS: I need a lover that won't drive me crazy I need a lover that won't drive me crazy I need a lover that won't drive me crazy Some girl that knows the meaning of a Hey hit the highway Well I've been walkin' the streets up and down Racing through the human jungles at night I'm so confused, my mind is indifferent Hey I'm so weak, won't somebody shut off that light Electricity runs through the video And I watch it from this hole I call home All the stony's are dancin' to the radio And I got the world calling me up here Tonight on the phone I need a lover that won't drive me crazy Some girl to thrill me and then go away I need a lover that won't drive me crazy Some girl that knows the meaning of a Hey hit the highway Well I'm not wiped out by this poolroom life I'm living I'm gonna quit this job, go to school, or head back home And I'm not askin' to be loved or be forgiven I just can't face shakin' in this bedroom One more night alone I need a lover that won't drive me crazy I need a lover that won't drive me crazy I need a lover that won't drive me crazy Some girl that knows the meaning of a Hey hit the highway I need a lover that won't drive me crazy Some girl to thrill me and then go away I need a lover that won't drive me crazy Some girl that knows the meaning of a Hey hit the highway You bet cha