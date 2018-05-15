The Daily Cut: Mötley Crüe "Girls, Girls, Girls"

Video of Mötley Crüe - Girls, Girls, Girls

On this day in '87, Mötley Crüe released their fourth album, Girls, Girls, Girls. The title track would soon become a Top 20 single for them.

ALBUM: Girls, Girls, Girls

YEAR: 1987

WRITERS: Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, Tommy Lee

LYRICS: Friday night and I need a fight My motorcycle and a switchblade knife Handful of grease in my hair feels right But what I need to get me tight are those Girls, girls, girls Long legs and burgundy lips Girls, girls, girls Dancin' down on the Sunset Strip Girls, girls, girls Red lips, fingertips Trick or treat, sweet to eat On Halloween and New Year's Eve Yankee girls you just can't be beat But you're the best when you're off your feet Girls, girls, girls At the dollhouse in Ft. Lauderdale Girls, Girls, Girls Rocking in Atlanta at Tattletails Girls, girls, girls Raising hell at the Seventh Veil Have you read the news In the Soho Tribune Ya know she did me Well then she broke my heart I'm such a good good boy I just need a new toy I tell ya what, girl Dance for me, I'll keep you over-employed Just tell me a story You know the one I mean Crazy Horse, Paris, France Forget the names, remember romance I got the photos, a manage et trois Musta broke those Frenchies laws with those Girls, girls, girls Body Shop and Marble Arch Girls, girls, girls Tropicana's where I lost my heart Girls, girls, girls (Hey Tommy, check that out man) (What, Vince, where?) (Right there, man) (hey) Hey baby, you wanna go somewhere? (girls, girls, girls) Girls, girls, girls Girls, girls, girls Girls, girls, girls Girls, girls, girls