The Daily Cut: Paul McCartney "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey"

Paul & Linda McCartney - Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey

ALBUM: Ram

YEAR: 1971

WRITERS: Paul and Linda McCartney

LYRICS: We're so sorry Uncle Albert We're so sorry if we caused you any pain We're so sorry Uncle Albert But there's no one left at home And I believe I'm gonna rain We're so sorry but we haven't heard a thing all day We're so sorry Uncle Albert But if anything should happen we'll be sure to give a ring We're so sorry Uncle Albert But we haven't done a bloody thing all day We're so sorry Uncle Albert But the kettle's on the boil and we're so easily called away Hand across the water (water) Heads across the sky Hand across the water (water) Heads across the sky Admiral Halsey notified me He had to have a berth or he couldn't get to sea I had another look and I had a cup of tea and butter pie (The butter wouldn't melt so I put it in the pie) Hand across the water (water) Heads across the sky Hand across the water (water) Heads across the sky Live a little be a gypsy, get around (get around) Get your feet up off the ground Live a little, get around Live a little be a gypsy, get around (get around) Get your feet up off the ground Live a little, get around Hand across the water (water) Heads across the sky Hand across the water (water) Heads across the sky