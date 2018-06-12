The Daily Cut: Poison "Your Mama Don't Dance"

Video of Poison - Your Mama Don&#039;t Dance

ALBUM: Open Up and Say... Ahh

YEAR: 1988

WRITERS: Kenny Loggins, Jim Messina

LYRICS: Your mama don't dance and your daddy don't rock and roll Your mama don't dance and your daddy don't rock and roll But when evening rolls around and it's time to hit the town where do you go - you gotta rock it The old folks say that ya gotta end your date by ten But if you're out on a date don't you bring her home late 'cause it's a sin You know there's no excuse You know you're gonna lose, you never win I'll say it again [Chorus] [Solo] You see I pulled into a drive-in and found a place to park We hopped into the back seat where it's always nice and dark I'm just about to move hinking to myself Mmm Jeff this is a breeze Then there was a light in my eye and a guy says Out of the car long hair Oowee-you're comig with me said the local police