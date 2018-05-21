The Daily Cut: Queen & David Bowie "Under Pressure"

Video of Queen &amp; David Bowie - Under Pressure

Queen released the Hot Space album on this day in '82.

ALBUM: Hot Space

YEAR: 1981

WRITERS: Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon, David Bowie

LYRICS:Mm ba ba de Um bum ba de Um bu bu bum da de Pressure pushing down on me Pressing down on you no man ask for Under pressure that brings a building down Splits a family in two Puts people on streets Um ba ba be Um ba ba be De day da Ee day da - that's okay It's the terror of knowing What the world is about Watching some good friends Screaming 'Let me out' Pray tomorrow gets me higher Pressure on people people on streets Day day de mm hm Da da da ba ba Okay Chippin' around - kick my brains around the floor These are the days it never rains but it pours Ee do ba be Ee da ba ba ba Um bo bo Be lap People on streets - ee da de da de People on streets - ee da de da de da de da It's the terror of knowing What this world is about Watching some good friends Screaming 'Let me out' Pray tomorrow - gets me higher higher high Pressure on people people on streets Turned away from it all like a blind man Sat on a fence but it don't work Keep coming up with love but it's so slashed and torn Why - why - why? Love love love love love Insanity laughs under pressure we're breaking Can't we give ourselves one more chance Why can't we give love that one more chance Why can't we give love give love give love give love Give love give love give love give love give love 'Cause love's such an old fashioned word And love dares you to care for The people on the (People on streets) edge of the night And loves (People on streets) dares you to change our way of Caring about ourselves This is our last dance This is our last dance This is ourselves Under pressure Under pressure Pressure