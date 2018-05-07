The Daily Cut: The Rolling Stones "Brown Sugar"

Video of The Rolling Stones - Brown Sugar

On this day in '71, The Rolling Stones released "Brown Sugar" as a single in the US.

ALBUM: Sticky Fingers

YEAR: 1971

WRITERS: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards

LYRICS: Gold coast slave ship bound for cotton fields Sold in a market down in New Orleans Scarred old slaver knows he's doing alright Hear him whip the women just around midnight Brown sugar how come you taste so good? Brown sugar just like a young girl should Drums beating, cold English blood runs hot Lady of the house wonderin' where it's gonna stop House boy knows that he's doing alright You shoulda heard him just around midnight Brown sugar how come you taste so good, now? Brown sugar just like a young girl should, now Ah, get along, brown sugar how come you taste so good, baby? Ah, got me feelin' now, brown sugar just like a black girl should I bet your mama was a tent show queen And all her boyfriends were sweet sixteen I'm no schoolboy but I know what I like You shoulda heard me just around midnight Brown sugar how come you taste so good, baby? Ah, brown sugar just like a young girl should, yeah I said yeah, yeah, yeah, woo How come you... how come you taste so good? Yeah, yeah, yeah, woo Just like a... just like a black girl should Yeah, yeah, yeah, woo