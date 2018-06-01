The Daily Cut: The Rolling Stones "Miss You"

Video of The Rolling Stones - Miss You

ALBUM: Some Girls

YEAR: 1978

WRITERS: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards

LYRICS: I've been holding out so long I've been sleeping all alone Lord I miss you I've been hanging on the phone I've been sleeping all alone I want to kiss you Oooh oooh oooh oooh Oooh oooh oooh oooh Well, I've been haunted in my sleep You've been staring in my dreams Lord I miss you I've been waiting in the hall Been waiting on your call When the phone rings It's just some friends of mine that say Hey, what's the matter man? We're gonna come around at twelve With some puerto rican girls that are just dyin' to meet you We're gonna bring a case of wine Hey, let's go mess and fool around You know, like we used to Aaah aaah aaah aaah aaah aaah aaah Aaah aaah aaah aaah aaah aaah aaah Oh baby why you wait so long Oh baby why you wait so long Won't you come on come on I've been walking central park Singing after dark People think I'm crazy I've been stumbling on my feet Shuffling through the street Ask me people, what's the matter with you boy? Sometimes I want to say to myself Sometimes I say Oooh oooh oooh oooh I won't miss you child I guess I'm lying to myself It's just you and no one else Lord I won't miss you child Aaah aaah aaah aaah aaah aaah aaah Aaah aaah aaah aaah aaah aaah aaah Lord, I miss you child Aaah aaah aaah aaah aaah aaah aaah Yeah, I miss you child Aaah aaah aaah aaah