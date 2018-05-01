The Daily Cut: The Rolling Stones "Ruby Tuesday"

Video of Ruby Tuesday (EP) - The Rolling Stones

On this day in '67, The Rolling Stones received a gold record for Ruby Tuesday.

YEAR: 1967

WRITERS: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards

LYRICS: She would never say where she came from Yesterday don't matter if it's gone While the sun is bright Or in the darkest night No one knows She comes and goes Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday Who could hang a name on you? When you change with every new day Still I'm gonna miss you... Don't question why she needs to be so free She'll tell you it's the only way to be She just can't be chained To a life where nothing's gained And nothing's lost At such a cost Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday Who could hang a name on you? When you change with every new day Still I'm gonna miss you... There's no time to lose, I heard her say Catch your dreams before they slip away Dying all the time Lose your dreams And you will lose your mind. Ain't life unkind? Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday Who could hang a name on you? When you change with every new day Still I'm gonna miss you...