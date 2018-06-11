The Daily Cut: Rolling Stones "Some Girls"

Video of Rolling Stones Some Girls

The Rolling Stones released Some Girls on this day in '78.

ALBUM: Some Girls

YEAR: 1978

WRITERS: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards

LYRICS: Some girls give me money Some girls buy me clothes Some girls give me jewelry That I never thought I'd own Some girls give me diamonds Some girls, heart attacks Some girls I give all my bread to I don't ever want it back Some girls give me jewelry Others buy me clothes Some girls give me children I never asked them for So give me all your money Give me all your gold I'll buy you a house at Zuma beach I'll give you half of what I own Some girls take my money Some girls take my clothes Some girls get the shirt off my back And leave me with a lethal dose Yeah French girls they want Cartier Italian girls want cars American girls want everything in the world You can possibly imagine English girls they're so prissy I can't stand them on the telephone Sometimes I take the receiver off the hook I don't want them to ever call at all White girls they're pretty funny Sometimes they drive me mad Black girls just wanna get f***ed all night I just don't have that much jam Chinese girls are so gentle They're really such a tease You never know quite what they're cookin' Inside those silky sleeves So give me all your money Give me all your gold I'll buy you a house at Zuma beach I'll give you half of what I own Some girls they're so pure Some girls so corrupt Some girls give me children I only made love to her once Give me half your money Give me half your car Give me half of everything I'll make you world's biggest star So gimme all your money Give me all your gold Let's go back to Zuma beach I'll give you half of everything I own