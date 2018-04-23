The Daily Cut: The Rolling Stones "Wild Horses"

Video of The Rolling Stones - Wild Horses (Acoustic / Lyric Video)

On this day in '71, The Rolling Stones released Sticky Fingers, the first album on the group's self-named label.

ALBUM: Sticky Fingers

YEAR: 1971

WRITERS: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards

LYRICS: Childhood living is easy to do The things you wanted I bought them for you Graceless lady you know who I am You know I can't let you slide through my hands Wild horses couldn't drag me away Wild, wild horses, couldn't drag me away I watched you suffer a dull aching pain Now you decided to show me the same No sweeping exits or offstage lines Could make me feel bitter or treat you unkind Wild horses couldn't drag me away Wild, wild horses, couldn't drag me away I know I dreamed you a sin and a lie I have my freedom but I don't have much time Faith has been broken, tears must be cried Let's do some living after we die Wild horses couldn't drag me away Wild, wild horses, we'll ride them some day Wild horses couldn't drag me away Wild, wild horses, we'll ride them some d