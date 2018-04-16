The Daily Cut: Scandal "The Warrior"

Video of Scandal - The Warrior (Video) ft. Patty Smyth

ALBUM: The Warrior

YEAR: 1984

WRITERS: Nick Gilder, Holly Knight

LYRICS: You run, run, runaway It's your heart that you betray Feeding on your hungry eyes I bet you're not so civilized Well isn't love primitive? A wild gift that you wanna give Break out of captivity And follow me stereo jungle child Love is the kill Your heart's still wild Shooting at the walls of heartache Bang, bang! I am the warrior Well I am the warrior And heart to heart you'll win If you survive the warrior, the warrior You talk, talk, talk to me Your eyes touch me physically Stay with me we'll take the night As passion takes another bite, oh Who's the hunter, who's the game? I feel the beat call your name I hold you close in victory I don't wanna tame your animal style You won't be caged in the call of the wild Shooting at the walls of heartache Bang, bang! I am the warrior Well I am the warrior And heart to heart you'll win If you survive the warrior, the warrior I am the warrior Shooting at the walls of heartache Bang, bang! I am the warrior And heart to heart you'll win If you survive the warrior, the warrior